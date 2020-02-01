Take the pledge to vote

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Business
Invoking 'Saraswati-Sindhu Civilization', Nirmala Sitharaman Lauds India's Millenniums-old Trade Industry

The moment the finance minister mentioned the term 'Sindhu-Saraswati civilzation, a group on Twitter erupted in joy and hailed her for making the mention for the first time in the budget speech.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday quoted the ancient 'Saraswati-Sindhu civilization' to applaud India's 4,000 BCE-old commerce and trade industry.

Presenting Union Budget for financial year 2020-21, Sitharaman said, "The guilds of Saraswati-Sindhu Civilization and the Harappan seals are remarkable. The civilization is about 4000 BCE and they belong to 3300 BCE."

She spoke on the words deciphered from the Indus script. "The words from the Indus script which are all hieroglyphics have been deciphered. Interesting words we need to know commerce and trade related industry. The words show how India for millennia has been a continuing civilization, with rich skills in metallurgy and trading and so on. Shreni found in seals which means guild, seti found in seals which means wholesale merchant. This is Sindhu-Saraswati civilization," the minister said, adding that this was the important thing in her speech.

"Huddar is a phrase of metal into treasury. India is a continuing maritime power in terms of commerce and industry, shakarakhorni is using work of blacksmithry, irons and tin-smithery existed that time."

"So India's industry in such material existed over the millennia. It is unique to India have existed and continue to exist over the millennia. So entrepreneurship strength of India."

The moment the finance minister mentioned the term 'Sindhu-Saraswati civilzation, a group on Twitter erupted in joy and hailed her for making the mention for the first time in the budget speech.

The narrative counter to the Indologists show how Saraswati plays an important role in painting ancient India of Vedic Aryans and outward migration. This view of Sindhu-Saraswati civilization brings the Vedic people on par with the Harappans.

