INX Media Case: CBI Seeks Extension of Chidambaram's 14-day Judicial Custody

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram was produced in a Delhi court on Thursday on the expiry of his 14-day judicial custody in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

The CBI sought extension of the veteran Congress leader's judicial remand before Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, opposed the investigative agency's plea to extend his judicial custody.

Sibal moved an application on behalf of Chidambaram seeking regular medical checkup and adequate supplementary diet during judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He said that the 73-year old Congress leader is suffering from various ailments and has lost weight during the custody, to which he was sent on September 5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.