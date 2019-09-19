INX Media Case: CBI Seeks Extension of Chidambaram's 14-day Judicial Custody
The CBI sought extension of the veteran Congress leader's judicial remand before Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram was produced in a Delhi court on Thursday on the expiry of his 14-day judicial custody in connection with the INX Media corruption case.
The CBI sought extension of the veteran Congress leader's judicial remand before Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, opposed the investigative agency's plea to extend his judicial custody.
Sibal moved an application on behalf of Chidambaram seeking regular medical checkup and adequate supplementary diet during judicial custody in Tihar Jail.
He said that the 73-year old Congress leader is suffering from various ailments and has lost weight during the custody, to which he was sent on September 5.
