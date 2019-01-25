LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
INX Media Case: Custodial Interrogation of P Chidambaram Required, CBI & ED Tell High Court

The submission was made before Justice Sunil Gaur who was hearing the plea of Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail in the corruption and money laundering cases relating to the INX Media scandal.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: The CBI and Enforcement Directorate Friday asserted before the Delhi High Court that custodial interrogation of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram was required in the INX Media cases.

The submission was made before Justice Sunil Gaur who was hearing the plea of Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail in the corruption and money laundering cases relating to the INX Media scandal.

The High Court reserved its order and the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram will continue till the decision is passed on his plea for anticipatory bail.

