INX Media Case: Delhi Court Allows ED to Quiz Chidambaram in Tihar on November 22, 23
The Enforcement Directorate had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10am to 1pm and 2.30pm to 4pm on both days, saying that some documents have to be shown to him.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22 and 23 in connection with the INX Media case.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on a plea filed by the agency.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its plea, had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10am to 1pm and 2.30pm to 4pm on both days, saying that some documents have to be shown to him.
