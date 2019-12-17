INX Media Case: Delhi Court Extends Interim Bail of ex-NITI Aayog CEO Till January 27
During brief proceedings, the CBI opposes the bail application moved by the six accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence if granted relief.
File photo of Sindhushree Khullar. (File photo: Twitter/UNinIndia)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others till January 27 in the INX Media corruption case.
During brief proceedings, the CBI opposes the bail application moved by the six accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence if granted relief.
The court adjourned the matter after senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Vikash Kumar Pathak, appearing for the accused, sought time to advance arguments on replies filed by the CBI.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted exemption from personal appearance to former union minister P Chidambaram, an accused in the case, for today.
Besides Khullar, the court also extendedrelief to former OSD to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena.
The interim relief granted to former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, then under secretary in the FIPB unit Rabindra Prasad and former joint secretary (Foreign Trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also extended by the court.
The court had granted the bail to them on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills
- Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain Make it 'Instagram Official'
- Arsenal Kit Still on Sale in China Despite Mesut Ozil Uighur Backlash
- New Pics of Ira Khan in Thigh-high Slit Backless Gown is Winning the Internet
- Moto Razr, The Next Foldable Android Smartphone, to Launch in India Soon