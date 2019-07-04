IOCL 2019 Recruitment: Apply for Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Quality Control Analyst at iocl.com, Direct Link Here

IOCL 2019 Recruitment | The Indian Oil Corporation Limited on July 3 (Wednesday) started the online application process for hiring IV grade Junior Engineering Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst for various departments of its Haldia, West Bengal refinery. According to IOCL 2019 recruitment notice, a total of 129 vacancies are advertised for non-executive posts- namely Junior Quality Control Analyst- 3 and Junior Engineering Assistant in production-74, P&U- 26, electrical- 3, mechanical 17, instrumentation- 3, fire-safety-4. The IOCL 2019 application form and the IOCL 2019 recruitment circular can be accessed at the Corporation’s homepage iocl.com.

Here are key details regarding eligibility, and application form to get selected as Junior Engineering Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

IOCL 2019 Recruitment: Eligibility

Only male applicants can apply for all the IOCL non-executive posts. Women can only apply for Junior Engineering Assistant post in electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation department. Age of applicants (for general and EWS) should not be less than 18 years 26 as on June 30. Minimum one year of work experience respective of skills/posts applied for is mandatory. Applicants should have passed at least graduation or 3-year diploma degree course from a recognised institute/university.

IOCL 2019 Recruitment: Application Form

The IOCL 2019 control analyst application form and IOCL 2019 Junior Engineering Assistant application form can be filled in online mode only at iocl.com. The last date to fill the application form is July 23. Know the steps-

Step 1- Visit Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s official website iocl.com or click on the direct URL

Step 2- Register and enter all the required details

Step 3- Pay the application fee of Rs 150. This has to be paid by all general, EWS and OBC applicants

Step 4- Take a printout of duly filled IOCL 2019 application form

Step 5- Send the copy of application form along with self-attested photocopies of all required documents, 4 passport size photographs in an envelope to below-given address through ordinary post

Address: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Haldia Refinery P.O. Box No. 1,

P.O. Haldia Oil Refinery

District: Purba Medinipur, West Bengal

PIN:721606

As per the official notification, the application form should reach the venue by August 4and the entrance examination will be conducted on August 4 (tentatively).