IOCL 2019 Recruitment: Apply for Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Quality Control Analyst at iocl.com, Direct Link Here
The Indian Oil Corporation started the online application process for hiring IV grade Junior Engineering Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst on iocl.com.
(Image: News18.com)
IOCL 2019 Recruitment | The Indian Oil Corporation Limited on July 3 (Wednesday) started the online application process for hiring IV grade Junior Engineering Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst for various departments of its Haldia, West Bengal refinery. According to IOCL 2019 recruitment notice, a total of 129 vacancies are advertised for non-executive posts- namely Junior Quality Control Analyst- 3 and Junior Engineering Assistant in production-74, P&U- 26, electrical- 3, mechanical 17, instrumentation- 3, fire-safety-4. The IOCL 2019 application form and the IOCL 2019 recruitment circular can be accessed at the Corporation’s homepage iocl.com.
Here are key details regarding eligibility, and application form to get selected as Junior Engineering Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analyst at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
IOCL 2019 Recruitment: Eligibility
Only male applicants can apply for all the IOCL non-executive posts. Women can only apply for Junior Engineering Assistant post in electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation department. Age of applicants (for general and EWS) should not be less than 18 years 26 as on June 30. Minimum one year of work experience respective of skills/posts applied for is mandatory. Applicants should have passed at least graduation or 3-year diploma degree course from a recognised institute/university.
IOCL 2019 Recruitment: Application Form
The IOCL 2019 control analyst application form and IOCL 2019 Junior Engineering Assistant application form can be filled in online mode only at iocl.com. The last date to fill the application form is July 23. Know the steps-
Step 1- Visit Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s official website iocl.com or click on the direct URL
Step 2- Register and enter all the required details
Step 3- Pay the application fee of Rs 150. This has to be paid by all general, EWS and OBC applicants
Step 4- Take a printout of duly filled IOCL 2019 application form
Step 5- Send the copy of application form along with self-attested photocopies of all required documents, 4 passport size photographs in an envelope to below-given address through ordinary post
Address: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Haldia Refinery P.O. Box No. 1,
P.O. Haldia Oil Refinery
District: Purba Medinipur, West Bengal
PIN:721606
As per the official notification, the application form should reach the venue by August 4and the entrance examination will be conducted on August 4 (tentatively).
Also Watch
-
After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Goes Barefoot Yet Ultra Glam in Silk Gown at Sophie Turner's Pre-wedding
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rayudu Owes Himself Chance to be His Own Light
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Sings Praise of Rohit on Chahal TV
- PUBG Lite: Beta Servers go Live at 2:30PM Today, Here's how to Download and Install the Game
- Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s