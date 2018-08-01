GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IOCL Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2018: 40 Junior Engineer Posts, Apply before 21st August 2018

Candidates are supposed to submit only one application for the post else the application would be rejected.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 1, 2018, 1:19 PM IST
IOCL Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 40 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer has begun on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bhubaneswar - iocl.com. Candidates are supposed to submit only one application for the post else the application would be rejected. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 21st August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment for Junior Engineer Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.iocl.com
Step 2 - Click on 'Latest Job Openings' under 'Careers' on the home page'
Step 3 - Click on 'Apply Online' against 'Requirement of experienced Non-Executive Personnel at Indian Oils Paradip Refinery'
Step 4 - Fill the application form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Step 6 - Send the hardcopy of the application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Advertiser, General Post Office (GPO), Post Box. No. 145, Bhubaneswar – 751 001’

Direct Link - https://www.iocrefrecruit.in/iocrefrecruit/regis.aspx?adv=45

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.150
SC/ ST Category – NIL
IOCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 40
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 27
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&UO&M) - 5
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 3
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant – IV - 5

Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engineering or BSc in Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry from a recognized Institute/ University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&UO&M) - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute or University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute or University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant – IV - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute or University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.iocl.com/download/Ad-for-Stage-II-Recruitment_FINAL.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 26 years as on 31st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.11,900 - Rs32,000.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.

Important Dates:
Last date of submission of online application – 21st August 2018
Date of Examination – September 2018



