IOCL Recruitment 2018: 10 PwBD Posts, Apply Before 27th August 2018

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Pipelines Division invites applications to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Junior Office Assistant and Engineering Assistant.

Updated:August 8, 2018, 7:30 PM IST
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
IOCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Junior Office Assistant and Engineering Assistant (T&I) has begun on the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Pipelines Division - iocl.com.

It’s a special recruitment drive for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs). Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th August 2018, 6:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2018 for Junior Office Assistant and Engineering Assistant (T&I) Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in
Step 2 – Click on Active Openings
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Indian Oil Pipelines Recruitment of Non Executives’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Special Recruitment Drive for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/2018/2 Dated 07.08.2018)’
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the form and click on Register to generate the registration number
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/Plrecruitment/user/basic_register.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/Plrecruitment/user/main.aspx?adv_no=NA==&Digest=gl+ZwA8aE0/IVX6f/YibXw

IOCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 10
Jr. Office Assistant (ERBH06) – 1
Jr. Office Assistant (ERWB06) – 2
Jr. Office Assistant (WRGJ06) – 2
Engineering Assistant (T&I) (WRRJ03) – 1
Jr. Office Assistant (SRTN06) – 2
Jr. Office Assistant (NRHR06) – 1
Jr. Office Assistant (SEOD06) - 1

Eligibility Criteria:
Jr. Office Assistant – The applicant must possess full time Bachelors’ Degree from a Government recognized Institution/ University.

Engineering Assistant – The applicant must possess 3 years full time Diploma in any of the mentioned disciplines of Engineering from a Government recognized Institute viz Electronics & Communication Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering or Instrumentation & Control Engineering or Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering or Electronics Engineering.

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.iocl.com/download/PwBD-candidates-PipelinesDivision.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 36 years as on 7th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.11,900 – Rs.32,000.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT).

Important Dates:
Last date of submission of online application – 27th August 2018, 6:00 PM
Admit Card download date (Tentative) – 6th September to 23rd September 2018, 6:00 PM
Date of Written Test (Tentative) – 23rd September 2018
Tentative date for SPPT – 24th September – 25th September 2018

