IOCL Recruitment 2018: 10 PwBD Posts, Apply Before 27th August 2018
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Pipelines Division invites applications to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Junior Office Assistant and Engineering Assistant.
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
IOCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Junior Office Assistant and Engineering Assistant (T&I) has begun on the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Pipelines Division - iocl.com.
It’s a special recruitment drive for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs). Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th August 2018, 6:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2018 for Junior Office Assistant and Engineering Assistant (T&I) Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in
Step 2 – Click on Active Openings
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Indian Oil Pipelines Recruitment of Non Executives’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Special Recruitment Drive for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/2018/2 Dated 07.08.2018)’
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the form and click on Register to generate the registration number
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/Plrecruitment/user/basic_register.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/Plrecruitment/user/main.aspx?adv_no=NA==&Digest=gl+ZwA8aE0/IVX6f/YibXw
IOCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 10
Jr. Office Assistant (ERBH06) – 1
Jr. Office Assistant (ERWB06) – 2
Jr. Office Assistant (WRGJ06) – 2
Engineering Assistant (T&I) (WRRJ03) – 1
Jr. Office Assistant (SRTN06) – 2
Jr. Office Assistant (NRHR06) – 1
Jr. Office Assistant (SEOD06) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Jr. Office Assistant – The applicant must possess full time Bachelors’ Degree from a Government recognized Institution/ University.
Engineering Assistant – The applicant must possess 3 years full time Diploma in any of the mentioned disciplines of Engineering from a Government recognized Institute viz Electronics & Communication Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering or Instrumentation & Control Engineering or Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering or Electronics Engineering.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.iocl.com/download/PwBD-candidates-PipelinesDivision.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 36 years as on 7th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.11,900 – Rs.32,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT).
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of online application – 27th August 2018, 6:00 PM
Admit Card download date (Tentative) – 6th September to 23rd September 2018, 6:00 PM
Date of Written Test (Tentative) – 23rd September 2018
Tentative date for SPPT – 24th September – 25th September 2018
