IOCL Recruitment 2018: 390 Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 12th October 2018

IOCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 390 Apprentice Posts in its Pipelines division has begun on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Pipelines Division - plis.indianoilpipelines.in. The tenure of Apprenticeship will be of 1 year. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 12th October 2018:How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://plis.indianoilpipelines.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Click Here for Active Openings’Step 3 – Click on ‘Apprenticeship Openings’Step 4 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Engagement of Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961 (Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2018(1) Dated 20.09.2018)’Step 5 – Register yourself and Login to your profileStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceEligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in the relevant Engineering stream for Technical posts.For Assistant Human Resource & Accountant posts, the applicant must have Full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Govt. recognized institute/ University (Commerce stream for Accountant).Candidates are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18-24 years as on 19th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be based on a Written Test & Personal Interview.