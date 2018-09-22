GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IOCL Recruitment 2018: 390 Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 12th October 2018

Indian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 390 Apprentice Posts in its Pipelines division.

Updated:September 22, 2018, 3:37 PM IST
IOCL Recruitment 2018: 390 Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 12th October 2018
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station. (File Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abid)
IOCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 390 Apprentice Posts in its Pipelines division has begun on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Pipelines Division - plis.indianoilpipelines.in. The tenure of Apprenticeship will be of 1 year. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 12th October 2018:

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here for Active Openings’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apprenticeship Openings’
Step 4 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Engagement of Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961 (Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2018(1) Dated 20.09.2018)’
Step 5 – Register yourself and Login to your profile
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/PLApprentice/user/main.aspx?adv_no=Mw==&Digest=ZzbqOihY5AayH5oc4ye3Jw

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in the relevant Engineering stream for Technical posts.

For Assistant Human Resource & Accountant posts, the applicant must have Full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Govt. recognized institute/ University (Commerce stream for Accountant).

Candidates are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:

https://www.iocl.com/download/Website-Notification-Apprentices-PL-Div-19.09.2018.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18-24 years as on 19th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given above.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be based on a Written Test & Personal Interview.
