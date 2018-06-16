English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IOCL Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 50 Junior Operator Posts, Apply before 7th July 2018
IOCL aims to place the selected candidates in Marketing Division for its various locations in Eastern Region as Non-Executive Personnel in Workmen Category.
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India August 29, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
IOCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Junior Operator has begun on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited - iocl.com. IOCL aims to place the selected candidates in Marketing Division for its various locations in Eastern Region as Non-Executive Personnel in Workmen Category. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply for the post on or before 7th July 2018.
How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2018 for Junior Operators?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://iocl.com/
Step 2 – Under IndianOil for Career tab given at the end of the page, click on ‘Latest Job Openings’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’ given under ‘All India Open Recruitment of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel in Workmen Category (Marketing Division) - Eastern Region’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ to Register yourself first
Step 5 – Click on ‘Applicant Login’ and login with your registration credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://180.179.13.165/ioclermd18/index.html
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.150
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NIL
IOCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 50
Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 2
Arunachal Pradesh – 2
Assam – 15
Bihar – 2
Jharkhand - 5
Manipur – 1
Meghalaya - 1
Odisha – 6
Tripura – 3
West Bengal - 13
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed with minimum of 45% marks along with minimum 1 year work experience in Heavy Vehicle driving.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay matrix:
https://www.iocl.com/download/IOCL_appointment_AD_08062018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 26 years as on 30th June 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and a Skill Proficiency Physical Test (SPPT).
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online applications – 16th June 2018
Last date for submission of online applications – 7th July 2018
Tentative date for written test – 5th August 2018
Tentative date for uploading of result of written test – 25th August 2018
Tentative date of uploading Final List of selected candidates – 30th September 2018
