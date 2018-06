IOCL Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 50 Junior Operator Posts, Apply before 7th July 2018

IOCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Junior Operator has begun on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited - iocl.com. IOCL aims to place the selected candidates in Marketing Division for its various locations in Eastern Region as Non-Executive Personnel in Workmen Category. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply for the post on or before 7th July 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://iocl.com/ Step 2 – Under IndianOil for Career tab given at the end of the page, click on ‘Latest Job Openings’Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’ given under ‘All India Open Recruitment of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel in Workmen Category (Marketing Division) - Eastern Region’Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ to Register yourself firstStep 5 – Click on ‘Applicant Login’ and login with your registration credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://180.179.13.165/ioclermd18/index.html Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.150SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NILIOCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 50Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 2Arunachal Pradesh – 2Assam – 15Bihar – 2Jharkhand - 5Manipur – 1Meghalaya - 1Odisha – 6Tripura – 3West Bengal - 13The applicant must be class 12th passed with minimum of 45% marks along with minimum 1 year work experience in Heavy Vehicle driving.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay matrix:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 26 years as on 30th June 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and a Skill Proficiency Physical Test (SPPT).Start date of submission of online applications – 16th June 2018Last date for submission of online applications – 7th July 2018Tentative date for written test – 5th August 2018Tentative date for uploading of result of written test – 25th August 2018Tentative date of uploading Final List of selected candidates – 30th September 2018