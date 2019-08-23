Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IPCC Result 2019: ICAI CA Inter Result Will be Announced Today at icaiexam.icai.org

Here are the steps one should follow in order to check their CA Intermediate IPCC Result 2019

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
IPCC Result 2019: ICAI CA Inter Result Will be Announced Today at icaiexam.icai.org
(Image: News18.com)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will release IPCC Result 2019, CA IPCC 2019 June result, CA IPCC Result 2019 on August 23 or August 24, 2019 at 6 pm. The IPCC CA Intermediate Result 2019, ICAI Result 2019 will be declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website icaiexam.icai.org . The CA Intermediate IPCC (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019. Students who had appeared for IPCC examination can check their rank at these websites caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in .

As per the official notification at icai.org , "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019 are likely to be declared on the Friday, August 23, 2019 evening)/Saturday, August 24, 2019 around 6.00 P.M." Further, students can read the official notification for Integrated Professional Competency Course Result 2019 here https://resource.cdn.icai.org/56324icaiexam44615.pdf

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced CA Final Result 2019, CA Foundation Result 2019 last week.

IPCC Result 2019: How to check ICAI CA Inter Result 2019

Here are the steps one should follow in order to check their CA Intermediate IPCC Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Step 2: Click on the link which IPCC Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit to check your ICAI CA Inter Result 2019

Step 4: Download your CA Intermediate Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference

