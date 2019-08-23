IPCC Result 2019: ICAI CA Inter Result Will be Announced Today at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will release IPCC Result 2019, CA IPCC 2019 June result, CA IPCC Result 2019 on August 23 or August 24, 2019 at 6 pm. The IPCC CA Intermediate Result 2019, ICAI Result 2019 will be declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website icaiexam.icai.org . The CA Intermediate IPCC (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019. Students who had appeared for IPCC examination can check their rank at these websites caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in .

As per the official notification at icai.org , "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019 are likely to be declared on the Friday, August 23, 2019 evening)/Saturday, August 24, 2019 around 6.00 P.M." Further, students can read the official notification for Integrated Professional Competency Course Result 2019 here https://resource.cdn.icai.org/56324icaiexam44615.pdf

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced CA Final Result 2019, CA Foundation Result 2019 last week.

IPCC Result 2019: How to check ICAI CA Inter Result 2019

Here are the steps one should follow in order to check their CA Intermediate IPCC Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Step 2: Click on the link which IPCC Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit to check your ICAI CA Inter Result 2019

Step 4: Download your CA Intermediate Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference

