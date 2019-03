IPL 2019: Battle to The Top Of The Table as DC Takes on CSK in Their First Home Match

In the 5th match of IPL 2019, defending champions CSK will be up against the DC. The match which will decide who will keep their winning strike going will also be a match between two captains one who is in the beginning of his career and the other who has lot of experience. CNN News's Meha Bharadwaj looks into the upcoming game.