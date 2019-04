IPL 2019: From Hat-Trick To Super-Over, From Centuries to Unbelievable Catch Know All Actions From IPL

Week two of IPL have had a lot of action from the the field. From the CSK's first loss, to first hat-trick of IPL 2019. The week was full of tight games like the one between DC and KKR with went into super-over and some one sided games where RCB was outplayed by SRH. All this and much more in the second video of IPL Wrap.