Telugu TV Actor, 5 Others Booked for 'Blocking' Man from Watching IPL Match
The complainant said Prashanthi and five others did not let him watch the match between Sun Risers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. They also abused and threatened him.
Hyderabad: Telugu TV actor Prashanthi and five others were booked for obstructing a person from watching an IPL match and creating nuisance at the Uppal stadium on Sunday, police said.
Police said a case had been registered and further investigation was underway.
