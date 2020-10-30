IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra's Game Plan to Counter Chris Gayle, Bring Jofra Archer ASAP

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has said Rajasthan Royals have to deploy pacer Jofra Archer if they want to counter the threat of Kings XI Punjab's explosive Windies batter: Chris Gayle. Chopra suggested that since Archer has a number of tricks up his sleeve, he might want to play with Gayle’s ego a bit.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

“They will have to figure out a game plan to stop Gayle and say, and not just one, they might need a couple of them because when he gets going, of course, he’s a tornado, who just blows away the opposition. So, I would say you do have Jofra Archer and he’s got pace, bowl bouncers, bowl yorkers, just bowl those wicket-taking balls to Christopher Henry Gayle and play with his ego a little bit – just ask those tough questions, make him get out of his comfort zone and that’s your game plan number one, that’s what Jofra Archer should do,” Chopra said speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ show ‘Game Plan.’

“But you don’t really have another fast-bowler of the same repute or pace, so I would say Jofra from one end and if you can get your leggies to come and bowl wide to him. If you are bowling to him within the stumps, he’s going to dispatch and deposit them outside the ground with a lot of ease, just make them bowl outside off and a lot of googlies, even if it becomes predictable. Just keep bowling googlies outside off and force him to go over covers and long-off,” he added.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would want to continue their fightback and make it 6 wins in a row when they clash with Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on the 30th of October. KXIP have won 6 and lost as many of the 12 matches they have played in the tournament and are placed at number 4 on the points table. The Royals have won 5 and lost 7 of the 12 matches they have played in IPL 2020 and are at number 7.