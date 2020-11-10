IPL 2020 Final MI vs DC: Five Key Players In Delhi Capitals' IPL 2020 Final Campaign

Delhi Capitals will be facing Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final today. In their journey to the final, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have faced many ups and downs. They finished at the second spot in the league stage, winning eight of 14 matches they played. In Qualifier 1, they lost to Mumbai Indians by 57 runs. To reach the IPL 2020 final, they needed to win Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which they did. DC outperformed SRH by 17 runs to make it to the final of IPL 2020. Here are the five key players who have contributed to DC’s performance in this season.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan seems to be the backbone of Delhi Capital’s batting line-up. In some of the games, it has been seen that when Dhawan got out early, the batting line-up collapsed. He is at the second position on the list of batsmen with most runs in IPL 2020. He has scored 603 runs in 16 innings. Besides, Dhawan has hit two hundreds and four half-centuries in this season. In Qualifier 2, he smashed 78 off 50 balls, playing a crucial role in DC’s win.

Shreyas Iyer

The DC skipper has grabbed the 10th position in the standing of players with most runs. He has scored 454 runs in 16 innings. Iyer has smashed two fifties in this edition of the IPL. His ability to take right decisions in difficult situations has helped DC to a great extent in IPL 2020.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has proved to be an ace bowler of Delhi Capitals. The right-arm fast bowler is at the top on the list of bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2020. He has picked 29 wickets in 16 matches. In Qualifier 2, he sent four SRH players to the pavilion, conceding 29 runs in four overs. Rabada has also shown excellent fielding skills in the tournament.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje has grabbed the seventh position on the list of bowlers with most wickets in this season. He has taken 20 wickets in 15 matches. He has the ability to prevent batsmen from scoring runs in death overs. Nortje is expected to play a key role in the IPL 2020 final against Mumbai Indians.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis, in this season, has performed with both bat and ball in a few games. In Qualifier 2, he was adjudged player of the match for scoring 38 off 27 balls and picking three wickets.