IPL 2020: Gambhir Feels MS Dhoni Should Bat Up the Order for CSK This Year

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels MS Dhoni should bat up the order for Chennai Super Kings in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be played in the UAE.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gambhir said: "It will be a good opportunity for MS Dhoni to come and bat at No. 3. And he has been away from the game for the last one year, so he would end up getting a lot more balls to face and then he can actually play the anchor innings as well which he has been doing for India for the last couple of years.

"So, MS Dhoni at No. 3 and then they have got depth with Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, all those guys they can come in. So, I think it is going to be a great opportunity for someone like MS Dhoni and I am sure he is going to relish that. Also, Suresh Raina not being there, you want to have some experienced player batting at No. 3, so it could be MS Dhoni now," opined Gambhir.

The IPL starts from September 19.

Former India captain Dhoni announced his international retirement on August 15, but will lead CSK this time in the cash-rich league.