IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: Must-win Game for Sunrisers Hyderabad; KKR Hope for a Mumbai Indians Victory

IPL 2020 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: With Delhi Capitals beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 55 of IPL 2020 at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday, three playoff spots have been sealed. Mumbai Indians had already qualified and booked a place in Qualifier 1. DC, with a win over RCB, will now play MI in Qualifier 1, while RCB are now in the Eliminator, set to face either KKR or SRH, depending on the result of the last league game.

SRH have their IPL 2020 playoff qualification fate in their own hands as a win against MI will ensure qualification. A loss will bring an end to their IPL 2020 campaign with KKR sneaking through. If SRH win they will move to 14 points, equal with KKR, but owing to a superior run-rate they will knock out KKR. SRH's run-rate is +0.555 while KKR's is -0.214.

KKR may be holding on to the fourth spot for the time being but that would change if SRH win against MI. Also, a win would take SRH past RCB as well in the points table. RCB, with 14 points have an NRR of -0.172 and an SRH win ensures better NRR for the David Warner-led side. However, that makes little difference as SRH will have to meet RCB in the Eliminator if they win today.

For KKR, an MI win will ensure they finish higher on points that SRH, who will be stuck at 12 if they lose. They will finish fourth on the table and face RCB in the Eliminator.

How are playoffs decided in the IPL?

The four teams which finish at the top four positions in the team standings at the end of the league stage reach the IPL Playoffs. The team standings are governed by the following rules:

The team with the most wins in matches in the league during the season will be placed in the higher position.

If there are teams with equal points and equal wins during the season, then the team with the higher net run rate will be placed higher.

If teams are still equal, then the one with the higher number of wickets taken in the season will be placed higher.

If still equal, then the team position will be determined by drawing lots.

IPL Playoffs Format:

Two Qualifier and one Eliminator matches are played at the IPL Playoffs stage before the Championship match. Being among the top two teams has a special advantage here, as they get two chances to make the final.

Qualifier 1: The top two teams from the league phase play each other. The winner qualifies for the Final. The loser awaits the winner of the Eliminator.

Eliminator: This is played between the third and fourth-placed teams in the league phase. The loser is eliminated from the tournament.

Qualifier 2: This is played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator. The winner of this match goes to the Final, where it plays the winner of the Qualifier 1.

If any of the Eliminator, Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2 matches is tied, the winner will be decided by Super Over. If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner, then the team which finished higher in the League table will be deemed the winner of the play-off match.

IPL Playoff Schedule 2020

Nov 5 (Qualifier 1): Team 1 vs Team 2, Dubai at 7:30 IST

Nov 6 (Eliminator): Team 3 vs Team 4, Abu Dhabi at 7:30IST

Nov 8 (Qualifier 2): Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 IST

Nov 10 (Final): Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Dubat at 7:30 IST