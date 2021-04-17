IPL 2021: Shane Watson Calls MS Dhoni 'Heartbeat' of CSK as He Completes 200 Matches For The Franchise

MS Dhoni on Friday became the first Chennai Super Kings cricketer to complete 200 matches for the IPL franchise. Leading CSK in 199 out of 200 matches (with Suresh Raina filling in once), the former India captain has played 176 matches with CSK in the IPL and 24 in the now-discontinued Champions League.

He achieved the milestone during CSK’s second match of the season, against Punjab Kings, as they bounced back to register their first victory.

Ahead of the clash, former CSK allrounder Shane Watson took paid rich tributes to Dhoni, calling him ‘heartbeat’ of the franchise. He tweeted, “Best of luck tonight MS for your 200th match for @ChennaiIPL. You are the heartbeat of the team and one of the greatest leaders in the game.”

Best of luck tonight MS for your 200th match for @ChennaiIPL . You are the heartbeat of the team and one of the greatest leaders in the game. pic.twitter.com/bNFdVsRQ0G— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) April 16, 2021

Watson played three seasons for the Yellow Army, helping them win the title in 2018. The former Australia international announced IPL retirement last year after CSK finished seventh in the eight-team competition, their worst performance in the league’s history.

CSK began IPL 2021 with a loss against Delhi Capitals, followed by confidence-boosting six-wicket win against PBKS on Friday. They will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

