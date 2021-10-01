IPL 2021: Super Performer Avesh Khan Shares Secret Behind Toe-Crushing Yorkers 

Delhi Capital fast-bowler Avesh Khan has impressed one and all with his toe-crushing yorkers. To achieve this level of perfection, Khan has put his heart and soul into his bowling. The right-arm fast bowler has already picked 18 wickets in 11 games that he has played in this season of the Indian Premier League. His South African teammate Anrich Nortje had recently said that he, too, needed to learn the art of bowling perfect yorkers from Khan.

Khan, who is from Indore, in a recent interview, said that he bowls at least 10-12 yorkers during the practice session. “Yorker is one delivery that you attain perfection on only after practising it over and over again. I usually place a bottle or a shoe to practice that delivery," Khan says, adding that it helps him grow in confidence.

The fast-bowler added that yorker is a “wicket-taking delivery" and it becomes extremely crucial when you are under pressure and can’t afford to leak runs. “A new batsman doesn’t really expect yorker first up, but I bowl exactly that delivery to him," Khan says. “Even though I have been playing IPL cricket for the four-five years, but this year, it’s been special and I will try that I maintain the same energy and momentum."

Khan also says that he has learnt a lot from the South African fast bowlers — Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada — who are also a part of the Delhi Capital’s side.

Even though South Africa’s Dale Steyn and India’s Mohammad Shami have inspired him to perform better, he doesn’t refer to any single bowler as his role model. He says he learns something or another from everyone.

Khan also acknowledges the role of Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting and says that his has been a special contribution to his growth as a bowler.

“This is my fourth year with Ricky Sir and I can say one thing that not only is he a great cricketer but also an exceptional coach," Khan says, adding that Ponting focuses more on the psychological aspect of the game.

Khan says that a word of appreciation from Ponting after his last match heroics were special for him. “He used to say that ‘you are an unsung hero, but after last match he said, you are no longer an unsung her’," Khan says. “This is a big thing for me."

