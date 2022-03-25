IPL 2022: Moeen Ali Arrives in CSK Camp, Likely to Miss Season Opener Against KKR

England all-rounder on Thursday arrived in India to join his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Since the visa issues delayed his arrival for the tournament, he will likely miss the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, scheduled to take place on Saturday in Mumbai.

Moeen will now undergo a mandatory quarantine before joining his teammates in the bio-bubble. The franchise on Thursday took to social media and shared a photo of the cricketer to announce his arrival.

“Mo Bhai is IN! #WhistlePodu #Yellove,” the caption read.

Checkout the post:

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that the English all-rounder will miss the season opener as he didn’t get the travel papers on time.

ALSO READ | Agenda of Full-fledged Women’s IPL from 2023 to be Discussed in Governing Council Meeting - Report

“How many matches he will miss depends on when he comes in. Right now, he will miss the first game. Even if he comes tomorrow, he will not be able to play the first game. That is the position as of today. He is packed and ready. The minute he gets the visa, he will board the next flight to India,” Viswanathan had said.

Advertisement

The southpaw joined the Yellow Army last season and he instantly made a huge impact by scoring 357 runs in his debut season for CSK. Dhoni used the left-handed batter as a floater at the number 3 position and gave him license to attack the bowlers and accelerate the scoring rate.

Moeen Ali’s absence might open the door for New Zealand’s Devon Conway to make his IPL debut.In that scenario, he would open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, the orange cap winner of IPL 2021.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here