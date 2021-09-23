IPL Gambling Racket Busted In Delhi, 5 Held: Police

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Delhi Police has busted an IPL gambling racket and arrested five men from Badarpur in the southeastern parts of the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Akash (30), Ahsan (30) and Sunit Kumar Sinha (37), all residents of Badarpur, Mukesh (42), a resident of Vinod Nagar, and Mohammad Shahjad (32), a resident of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

On Monday, information was received about gambling going on in a flat at Molarband Extension, Badarpur. A raid was conducted and five persons were found gambling on IPL matches. All five were arrested, a senior police officer said. Two laptops, 13 mobile phones, a television set and cash amounting to Rs 52,000 were seized from their possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the other accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here