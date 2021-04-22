IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After Chennai Superkings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match

IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Latest Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings survived scares from Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Dinesh Karthik to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in an incredible see-saw IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday. CSK had posted 220 for 3 and had KKR reeling at 31 for 5 before Russell (54 off 22), Cummins (66 off 34) and Karthik (40 off 24) fought back to take KKR close. However, Deepak Chahar’s 4 for 29 at the top had done enough damage for CSK to hold on for another crucial win.

IPL 2021 | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update: MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings now top the IPL points table after a thrilling win over KKR where they beat them 18 runs. The game went down to the wire thanks to late cameos from Andre Russell and Pat Cummins. In the end, CSK managed to pull off the win. Meanwhile PBKS are now at the bottom of the table after losing to SRH earlier in the day.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update:

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan remains the holder of the Orange Cap. His 45 off 42 balls helped him increase his lead at the top. Dhawan after four games has 231 runs, which is 52 better than second-placed Maxwell. Third, on the list is PBKS skipper KL Rahul(157) followed by KKR’s Nitish Rana(155).

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update:

RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with nine wickets in three matches, closely followed by Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan and Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar, both of them have 8 wickets after 4 games. Trent Boult who has six wickets from four matches completes the top four.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here