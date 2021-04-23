IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After RCB vs RR Match

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore regained the top spot on the IPL points, following their comprehensive victory over Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings have moved down to the second spot, while Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians occupy the third and the fourth spot on the table respectively.IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update
Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan remains the holder of the Orange Cap. Following his 45 off 42 balls against Mumbai Indians he has increased his lead at the top and has 231 runs in four matches. Glenn Maxwell who did not get a chance to bat on Thursday sit at the second spot, 52 runs behind Dhawan. Third, on the list is SRH’s Jonny Bairstow(173) followed by CSK’s Faf du Plessis(164)IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update
RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with 12 wickets in four matches. CSK’s Deepak Chahar with eight wickets sit on the second spot, Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar completes the top four. All of them have eight wickets after four matches.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here