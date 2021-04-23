IPL Points Table 2021: Orange Cap Holder and Purple Cap Holder List After RCB vs RR Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) openers Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli for once put AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to the background as they put up a record 181-run opening stand to help their franchise script a 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday. Chasing 178 for victory, Padikkal, who is coming off a remarkable domestic season in which he scored 737 runs at an average of 147.4, raced to an unbeaten 101 off 52 deliveries to lead the charge, while Kohli got his first half-century of this IPL season, remaining unbeaten on 72 off 47 deliveries.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore regained the top spot on the IPL points, following their comprehensive victory over Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings have moved down to the second spot, while Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians occupy the third and the fourth spot on the table respectively.

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan remains the holder of the Orange Cap. Following his 45 off 42 balls against Mumbai Indians he has increased his lead at the top and has 231 runs in four matches. Glenn Maxwell who did not get a chance to bat on Thursday sit at the second spot, 52 runs behind Dhawan. Third, on the list is SRH’s Jonny Bairstow(173) followed by CSK’s Faf du Plessis(164)

RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with 12 wickets in four matches. CSK’s Deepak Chahar with eight wickets sit on the second spot, Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar completes the top four. All of them have eight wickets after four matches.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here