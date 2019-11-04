IPS Officer Aditya Mishra Appointed Chairman of Land Ports Authority of India

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Aditya Mishra was on Monday appointed as the chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

Mishra is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mishra as the chairman of the LPAI on the recommendations of a search-cum-selection panel, the order said.

Mishra has been appointed for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge, it said.

LPAI develops, sanitises and manage the facilities for cross-border movement of passengers and goods at designated points along the international borders of India.

