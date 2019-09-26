Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IPS Officer Held, CBI Makes First Arrest in Narada Tapes Scandal

The arrested officer was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday made the first arrest in the Narada tapes scandal, as it took senior IPS officer SMH Mirza into custody, an agency official said.

He was produced before a special CBI court here after a medical check-up, he said. Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan

district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

"Earlier, too, we had questioned him (Mirza) onseveral occasions. Today, we arrested him following another round of questioning. He is one of the key links in Narada tapes scandal," the senior official said.

In the sting operation, the footage of which had surfaced ahead of 2016 West Bengal polls, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and the IPS officer are seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

