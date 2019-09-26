IPS Officer Held, CBI Makes First Arrest in Narada Tapes Scandal
The arrested officer was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday made the first arrest in the Narada tapes scandal, as it took senior IPS officer SMH Mirza into custody, an agency official said.
He was produced before a special CBI court here after a medical check-up, he said. Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan
district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.
"Earlier, too, we had questioned him (Mirza) onseveral occasions. Today, we arrested him following another round of questioning. He is one of the key links in Narada tapes scandal," the senior official said.
In the sting operation, the footage of which had surfaced ahead of 2016 West Bengal polls, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and the IPS officer are seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Performing Aerial Pilates Like a Pro is the Exact Gym Inspiration You Need
- Landlord Exposes Glamorous Chinese Social Media Influencer's ‘Double Life’
- Watch: When Soviet Russia Soldiers Danced to 'Toxic' by Britney Spears
- Mary Kom More Admired than Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar in India: Survey
- Long-Lost '8th Continent' Was Just Discovered, and You May Already Have Visited It