IPS Officer Nabs 2 Police Constables Taking Bribes From Truck Drivers in Gwalior

A trainee IPS officer in a late-night raid on Sunday nabbed two constables of Madhya Pradesh police allegedly taking bribes from heavy vehicles to allow them to cross a checkpoint in Gwalior.

According to a senior police officer stationed at the Gwalior district police headquarters, the Gwalior superintendent of police (SP) had been receiving complaints regarding officials taking bribes from heavy vehicles to pass a checkpoint under Vikki Factory Tiraha Police station jurisdiction.

According to the officer, Trainee IPS Rishikesh Meena nabbed both the constables receiving bribes from truck drivers red-handed. “The Gwalior SP has suspended both the constables and ordered a departmental inquiry against the duo,” added the officer.

The duo nabbed taking bribes, were identified as Sumit Dohre and Suraj Sirolia.

Gwalior superintendent of police (SP) Amit Sanghi said, “I had been recently receiving complaints regarding constables taking bribes to allow trucks and other heavy vehicles to cross the Vikki factory checkpoint.”

“A special team was formed to investigate the matter and take action against the culprits. A special team was formed to investigate the matter. The team was led by recently joined IPS officer Rishikesh Meena,” added Gwalior SP Amit Sanhi.

Another senior police officer stationed at the Gwalior district police headquarters said, “On Sunday-Monday late-night Rishikesh Meena along with his team reached the checkpoint to conduct the raid and nab all police personnel taking bribes.”

The officer further added that on reaching the checkpoint, IPS Rishikesh Meena asked his team to park the vehicle at least 100 meters away from the checkpoint. “After monitoring the checkpoint for almost more than an hour, IPS Rishikesh Meena on seeing a long queue of trucks and after getting a confirmation that a few police personnel were taking bribes he started walking towards the checkpoint,” added the officer.

