SN Srivastava Brought in as Special Delhi Police Commissioner as Violence Continues

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
SN Srivastava Brought in as Special Delhi Police Commissioner as Violence Continues
Security personnel stand guard in Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 25. (AP Photo/Sheikh Saaliq)

New Delhi: Indian Police Service (IPS) SN Srivastava on Tuesday was appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in the Delhi Police, with immediate effect. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Srivastava tenure with the CRPF was to continue till June 30, 2021.

