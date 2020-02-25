SN Srivastava Brought in as Special Delhi Police Commissioner as Violence Continues

New Delhi: Indian Police Service (IPS) SN Srivastava on Tuesday was appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in the Delhi Police, with immediate effect. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Srivastava tenure with the CRPF was to continue till June 30, 2021.

