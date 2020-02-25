English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
SN Srivastava Brought in as Special Delhi Police Commissioner as Violence Continues
A notification in this regard has been issued by the Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Security personnel stand guard in Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 25. (AP Photo/Sheikh Saaliq)
New Delhi: Indian Police Service (IPS) SN Srivastava on Tuesday was appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in the Delhi Police, with immediate effect. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Srivastava tenure with the CRPF was to continue till June 30, 2021.
