English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IPS Officer Who Googled Suicide and Consumed Poison, Dies in Kanpur
Surendra Kumar Das, an officer of the 2014 batch, was posted in Kanpur as Superintendent of Police City (East) and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after consuming poisionous substance on Wednesday.
Police personnel carry the body of IPS Surendra Kumar Das from the mortuary of Kanpur's Regency Hospital. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Lucknow: A 30-year old IPS officer, who had reportedly consumed some poisonous substance, died on Sunday at a nursing home in Kanpur after battling for life for four days.
Surendra Kumar Das, an officer of the 2014 batch, was posted as Superintendent of Police (East) in the city.
A "suicide" note recovered from the scene of the incident mentioned "family issues" as the reason behind the extreme step.
Dr Rajesh Agarwal, a senior doctor, at the nursing home where Das was undergoing treatment, had on Saturday said that many organs of the officer's body had stopped functioning. He was on life support in the intensive care unit.
"He died during treatment Sunday", said an official spokesman, adding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolence to the family members of the young IPS officer.
Das had spoken to circle officers on Tuesday night about patrolling.
A police official said: "The (suicide) letter stated that he was doing so (taking his life) because of family issues. The letter was addressed to his wife and further stated that he loved her a lot. At the end of the letter, it stated that no one else was responsible for it."
At 4 am on Wednesday, his wife, who is a doctor, noticed that his health had suddenly deteriorated.
He was rushed to a government hospital from where he was shifted to a private nursing home in a serious condition.
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh had visited the hospital on Saturday. The body has been sent for post mortem which will be carried out by a panel of doctors, additional DGP (Kanpur zone) Avinash Chandra said in Kanpur.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the officer was in acute depression for the past few days and had searched a website looking for ways to commit suicide in an easy way, Chandra said. He said Das consumed a powder that he had asked his domestic help to fetch him from the market for killing rats.
"He had worked till late in the night on Tuesday. His behaviour was very good. Now, for what reason he had consumed a poisonous substance will be probed," the ADG said, adding the police department had nothing to do with the matter.
Senior police officers including DGP, ADG (Law and Order) and others expressed grief over the demise of the IPS officer.
Surendra Kumar Das, an officer of the 2014 batch, was posted as Superintendent of Police (East) in the city.
A "suicide" note recovered from the scene of the incident mentioned "family issues" as the reason behind the extreme step.
Dr Rajesh Agarwal, a senior doctor, at the nursing home where Das was undergoing treatment, had on Saturday said that many organs of the officer's body had stopped functioning. He was on life support in the intensive care unit.
"He died during treatment Sunday", said an official spokesman, adding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolence to the family members of the young IPS officer.
Das had spoken to circle officers on Tuesday night about patrolling.
A police official said: "The (suicide) letter stated that he was doing so (taking his life) because of family issues. The letter was addressed to his wife and further stated that he loved her a lot. At the end of the letter, it stated that no one else was responsible for it."
At 4 am on Wednesday, his wife, who is a doctor, noticed that his health had suddenly deteriorated.
He was rushed to a government hospital from where he was shifted to a private nursing home in a serious condition.
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh had visited the hospital on Saturday. The body has been sent for post mortem which will be carried out by a panel of doctors, additional DGP (Kanpur zone) Avinash Chandra said in Kanpur.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the officer was in acute depression for the past few days and had searched a website looking for ways to commit suicide in an easy way, Chandra said. He said Das consumed a powder that he had asked his domestic help to fetch him from the market for killing rats.
"He had worked till late in the night on Tuesday. His behaviour was very good. Now, for what reason he had consumed a poisonous substance will be probed," the ADG said, adding the police department had nothing to do with the matter.
Senior police officers including DGP, ADG (Law and Order) and others expressed grief over the demise of the IPS officer.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CoA May Discuss India’s Poor Showing in England with Shastri
- Dilip Kumar Still Admitted in ICU, Doctors Say His Health is Improving
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Cannabis, Drinks Whiskey on Joe Rogan's Live Web Show
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...