IPS Officer who Led Investigation into UP Home Guards Salary Scam Transferred

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
Image for representation.

Noida: IPS officer Vineet Jaiswal, who led the investigation into the Uttar Pradesh home guards salary scam and the Bike Bot taxi fraud, has been transferred from Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

Jaiswal, a 2014-batch Indian Police Service officer designated as Additional Superintendent of Police, has been transferred to Shamli district in western UP as the Superintendent of Police, according to an official order.

The 31-year-old officer, who has served as SP both in Noida and Greater Noida since his posting in Gautam Buddh Nagar in July 2018, led the probe which resulted in the arrest of five home guard officials in November and unearthed irregularities in withdrawal of salaries of scores of home guards here.

Jaiswal was also instrumental in taking the probe into the Bike Bot taxi service fraud forward. The owner of a motorcycle taxi firm "Bike Bot" allegedly duped over two lakh investors in multiple states of Rs 3,000 crore through a ponzi scheme.

Jaiswal, a computer science engineer by education, on Tuesday took charge as the SP of Shamli, replacing Ajay Kumar who has been transferred to Mainpuri at the same position vide an official order dated December 1.

