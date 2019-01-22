English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IPS Officer's Brother Among 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in Kashmir's Shopian District
Shamsul Mengnoo, the younger brother of Inamul Haq Mengnoo, a 2012 batch IPS officer posted in India's northeast, was pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Unani medicine in a Srinagar college before joining militancy.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Srinagar: Three militants, including the brother of an IPS officer, were killed and a soldier injured on Tuesday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
Police sources said Shamsul Haq Mengnoo of Draggud village of Shopian was among those killed in Heff Shermal village by security forces.
Shamsul Mengnoo, the younger brother of Inamul Haq Mengnoo, a 2012 batch IPS officer posted in India's northeast, was pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Unani medicine in a Srinagar college before joining militancy.
"Three weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the slain militants," a police officer said. "A soldier injured in the encounter has been shifted to hospital."
Four journalists covering the gunfight sustained pellet gunshots fired apparently by the security forces.
Clashes between security personnel and civilians broke out over the last four hours near the site as protesters tried to scuttle the efforts of the security forces, who fired tear gas and pellet gunshots to disperse the mob.
Earlier reports spoke of five to six militants being present in the area, including some top commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen.
The Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out the operation against the militants.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Police sources said Shamsul Haq Mengnoo of Draggud village of Shopian was among those killed in Heff Shermal village by security forces.
Shamsul Mengnoo, the younger brother of Inamul Haq Mengnoo, a 2012 batch IPS officer posted in India's northeast, was pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Unani medicine in a Srinagar college before joining militancy.
"Three weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the slain militants," a police officer said. "A soldier injured in the encounter has been shifted to hospital."
Four journalists covering the gunfight sustained pellet gunshots fired apparently by the security forces.
Clashes between security personnel and civilians broke out over the last four hours near the site as protesters tried to scuttle the efforts of the security forces, who fired tear gas and pellet gunshots to disperse the mob.
Earlier reports spoke of five to six militants being present in the area, including some top commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen.
The Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out the operation against the militants.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- Deepika Padukone Ranks Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman Khan on Most Valued Indian Celebrity List
- Cardiff Striker Emiliano Sala Feared Missing in Plane Crash: French Police
- Video of Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Good News: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Film Gets a New Release Date, Check Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results