IPU BBA Result 2019 Declared at ipu.ac.in, Download Merit List via Direct Link
The IPU Result 2019, IPU BBA Result 2019 is declared in PDF file by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University at its official website at ipu.ac.in
IPU BBA Result 2019 Declared | The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has declared the result for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree course today (May 23). The IPU Result 2019, IPU BBA Result 2019 is declared in PDF file by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University at its official website ipu.ac.in. The IPU BBA Merit List can also be downloaded with this direct link ipu.ac.in. The IPU BBA Result 2019 was scheduled to be released on May 24, however, it got out a day prior to the decided result date. The IPU Result 2019, IPU BBA Result 2019 was declared by the exam convener Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University or GGSIPU. The IP University has mentioned the ranks of qualifying candidates along with their roll numbers and names. The IPU Result 2019 has released the names of candidates who have not qualified the entrance exam.
Download IPU Result 2019, IPU BBA Merit List 2019: Steps
In four simple steps, download the IPU Result 2019, IPU BBA Merit List 2019 and get to know your rank or score.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University i.e. ipu.ac.in
Step 2: On homepage, search a ‘CET Results’ link and click it
Step 3: The complete IPU BBA Merit List 2019 in PDF format will open. Download it.
Step 4: On the IPU BBA Merit List 2019, search your roll number or name with ctrl+F key
The NAAC accredited ‘A’ grade Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University conducted the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPCET) examination on May 11 for admission to undergraduate Bachelor in Business Administration courses. The qualifying candidates will pursue the three years duration BBA General, BBA Computer Aided Management and BBA Banking & Insurance courses from the Indraprastha University for the current academic session.
The schedule for IPUCET counseling is expected to be announced soon.
