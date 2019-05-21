Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IPU Result 2019: Indraprastha University to Declare IPU BBA Result on May 24 at ipu.ac.in

IPU Bachelor of Business Administration Result 2019 will be declared by Indraprastha University on May 24 at its official website ipu.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
IPU Result 2019: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will declare the IPU Result 2019 for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree course on 24 May (Friday).

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, commonly called as GGSIPU or Indraprastha University, will declare the IPU BBA Result 2019, IPUCET Result 2019, IPUCET BBA Result 2019, GGSIPU BBA Result 2019 at its official website ipu.ac.in

For checking and downloading of IPU Result 2019, a URL or result window shall be too hosted by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on its homepage.

IPU Result 2019: Steps to check your IPU BBA Result, Score

The below listed steps will help candidates to download their mark and IPU Result 2019-
Step 1: Visit the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University i.e. ipu.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on registered candidate tab
Step 3: On the candidate login page enter the required details
Step 4: Submit the details an you can view the IPU Result 2019, IPU BBA Result 2019 on the screen
Step 5: Take a printout for future use

The Indraprastha University conducted the GGSIPU CET BBA exam on May 11 for offering admission into these courses- BBA General, Bachelor in Business Administration (Computer Aided Management) and Bachelor in Business Administration (Banking & Insurance).

After the official declaration of the IPU BBA Result 2019, IPUCET Result 2019, GGSIPU BBA Result 2019, the candidates will have to appear for the counselling process.
Also Watch

