IPU Result 2019: Indraprastha University to Declare IPU BBA Result on May 24 at ipu.ac.in

: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will declare the IPU Result 2019 for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree course on 24 May (Friday).The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, commonly called as GGSIPU or Indraprastha University, will declare the IPU BBA Result 2019, IPUCET Result 2019, IPUCET BBA Result 2019, GGSIPU BBA Result 2019 at its official website ipu.ac.in For checking and downloading of IPU Result 2019, a URL or result window shall be too hosted by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on its homepage.The below listed steps will help candidates to download their mark and IPU Result 2019-Step 1: Visit the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University i.e. ipu.ac.in.Step 2: Click on registered candidate tabStep 3: On the candidate login page enter the required detailsStep 4: Submit the details an you can view the IPU Result 2019, IPU BBA Result 2019 on the screenStep 5: Take a printout for future useThe Indraprastha University conducted the GGSIPU CET BBA exam on May 11 for offering admission into these courses- BBA General, Bachelor in Business Administration (Computer Aided Management) and Bachelor in Business Administration (Banking & Insurance).After the official declaration of the IPU BBA Result 2019, IPUCET Result 2019, GGSIPU BBA Result 2019, the candidates will have to appear for the counselling process.