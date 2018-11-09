Iqbal Day Celebrated in Pakistan to Honour Legendary Poet

: Pakistan is celebrating Iqbal Day on Friday to commemorate the contributions of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. November 9 marks the 141st birthday of the poet.Iqbal was born in Sialkot, Pakistan and has Kashmiri Brahmin roots. His family converted to Islam decades ago. Writer of Saare Jahan Se Achcha, which was called Taraan-e-Hind, Lord Ram was Imam-e-Hind for him.A change of guard ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal’s Mausoleum in Lahore on Friday morning.Various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organizations will arrange special programmes across Pakistan on honour the national poet. Schools are also organising functions and cultural events.The government and non-government institutions have planned number of events to celebrate the birth anniversary of Iqbal. He played a vital role in the Pakistan Movement.Iqbal conceived the idea of Pakistan and is regarded as one of the founding fathers of the country,” reported Geo tv.His best literary works include Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam- i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz. He passed away in Lahore on April 21, 1938.