Iqbal Singh Bains Appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Hours After Shivraj Singh Chouhan Takes Oath as CM

Bhopal: In one of the first decisions taken after becoming Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday appointed Iqbal Singh Bains as the Chief Secretary of the state.

In an official order, Bains a 1985 batch IAS officer, who was posted as Chairman of the Revenue Board has been appointed as the Chief Secretary.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Chouhan proved the majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Chouhan took oath as Chief Minister on Monday evening at the Governor's House.

