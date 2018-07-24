GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Iran Foreign Minister Tweets Back at Trump: 'Be Cautious!'

Mimicking Trump's bellicose Twitter threat directed at Iran's leaders, Zarif wrote: "UNIMPRESSED ... We've been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!"

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2018, 7:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Iran Foreign Minister Tweets Back at Trump: 'Be Cautious!'
Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif . (Image: Reuters)
Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hit back today at threats from US President Donald Trump on Twitter, warning him to "BE CAUTIOUS!"

Mimicking Trump's bellicose Twitter threat directed at Iran's leaders, Zarif wrote: "UNIMPRESSED ... We've been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!"

Zarif was responding to Trump's tweet yesterday, in which he warned: "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

That was assumed to be a response to a speech by President Hassan Rouhani earlier in the day warning Washington not to "play with the lion's tail" and that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

"The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago," Zarif said of Trump's tweet. "And Iranians have heard them — albeit more civilised ones — for 40 yrs."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...