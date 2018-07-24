English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Iran Foreign Minister Tweets Back at Trump: 'Be Cautious!'
Mimicking Trump's bellicose Twitter threat directed at Iran's leaders, Zarif wrote: "UNIMPRESSED ... We've been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!"
Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif . (Image: Reuters)
Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hit back today at threats from US President Donald Trump on Twitter, warning him to "BE CAUTIOUS!"
Mimicking Trump's bellicose Twitter threat directed at Iran's leaders, Zarif wrote: "UNIMPRESSED ... We've been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!"
Zarif was responding to Trump's tweet yesterday, in which he warned: "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."
That was assumed to be a response to a speech by President Hassan Rouhani earlier in the day warning Washington not to "play with the lion's tail" and that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".
"The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago," Zarif said of Trump's tweet. "And Iranians have heard them — albeit more civilised ones — for 40 yrs."
