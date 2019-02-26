English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran Foreign Minister Zarif Announces Resignation on Instagram
The resignation of Iran's top diplomat was confirmed by an informed source, however, it can only take effect once President Hassan Rouhani accepts it.
File image of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Image: Reuters)
Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was the lead negotiator in the 2015 nuclear deal, announced his resignation on Instagram.
"I apologise for my inability to continue serving and for all the shortcomings during my term in office," Zarif said in a message posted on his verified Instagram account on Monday.
Zarif thanked Iranians and "respected officials" for their support "in the last 67 months".
The resignation of Iran's top diplomat was confirmed by an informed source, however, it can only take effect once President Hassan Rouhani accepts it.
Zarif has served as Rouhani's foreign minister since August 2013 but he has faced severe criticism from hardliners since the US withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018.
