Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Iran Releases Nine Indians Held from Ship Detained Earlier in July

However, 21 Indians are still in detention in Iran — three from MT Riah and 18 from British oil tanker Stena Impero that was seized last week in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged violation of international maritime rules.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Iran Releases Nine Indians Held from Ship Detained Earlier in July
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Iran has released nine out of 12 Indians who were on board the ship MT Riah that was detained in early July, official sources said on Thursday.

However, 21 Indians are still in detention in Iran — three from MT Riah and 18 from British oil tanker Stena Impero that was seized last week by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged violation of international maritime rules. The Indian Embassy on Thursday got consular access to the 18 Indians who were on board Impero.

Also, 24 Indian crew members, who were on board shipping vessel 'Grace 1', which was detained by Gibraltar police authorities, are also under detention. The boats have been seized amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the US since Washington began reimposing sanctions on Tehran.

Indian officials have met the 24 Indian crew members who were on board the shipping vessel 'Grace 1' and assured them that the government will take necessary steps to ensure their release and repatriation, the External Affairs Ministry said Thursday.

Iranian oil tanker 'Grace 1' was seized off the Spanish coast earlier this month by British marines and Gibraltar police. A team of the Indian High Commission in London met the Indian crew and staff on board VLCC Grace 1 on Wednesday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

"Crew's morale is high. Assured all assistance for early release. HCI London will facilitate necessary travel document and related arrangements," the minister wrote on Twitter.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing here, said India had sought consular access which was granted on Wednesday and a three-member team visited and met all the 24 crew members.

"What we saw was that the crew members were very calm, very composed, and there was no sense of panic. They had been in regular touch with their family members. We had assured them that the government of India will undertake all the necessary steps to ensure their early release and repatriation," Kumar said.

Giving an update on 18 Indians on board the British oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized last week by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Muraleedharan said the embassy in Tehran has got consular access to the Indians.

All of them are fine, the minister said, adding India will continue to push for their early release.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram