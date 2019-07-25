Iran Releases Nine Indians Held from Ship Detained Earlier in July
However, 21 Indians are still in detention in Iran — three from MT Riah and 18 from British oil tanker Stena Impero that was seized last week in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged violation of international maritime rules.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Iran has released nine out of 12 Indians who were on board the ship MT Riah that was detained in early July, official sources said on Thursday.
However, 21 Indians are still in detention in Iran — three from MT Riah and 18 from British oil tanker Stena Impero that was seized last week by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged violation of international maritime rules. The Indian Embassy on Thursday got consular access to the 18 Indians who were on board Impero.
Also, 24 Indian crew members, who were on board shipping vessel 'Grace 1', which was detained by Gibraltar police authorities, are also under detention. The boats have been seized amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the US since Washington began reimposing sanctions on Tehran.
Indian officials have met the 24 Indian crew members who were on board the shipping vessel 'Grace 1' and assured them that the government will take necessary steps to ensure their release and repatriation, the External Affairs Ministry said Thursday.
Iranian oil tanker 'Grace 1' was seized off the Spanish coast earlier this month by British marines and Gibraltar police. A team of the Indian High Commission in London met the Indian crew and staff on board VLCC Grace 1 on Wednesday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.
"Crew's morale is high. Assured all assistance for early release. HCI London will facilitate necessary travel document and related arrangements," the minister wrote on Twitter.
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing here, said India had sought consular access which was granted on Wednesday and a three-member team visited and met all the 24 crew members.
"What we saw was that the crew members were very calm, very composed, and there was no sense of panic. They had been in regular touch with their family members. We had assured them that the government of India will undertake all the necessary steps to ensure their early release and repatriation," Kumar said.
Giving an update on 18 Indians on board the British oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized last week by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Muraleedharan said the embassy in Tehran has got consular access to the Indians.
All of them are fine, the minister said, adding India will continue to push for their early release.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Shows Off His New 'Lion' Tattoo
- This is How Much Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra Charge for One Instagram Post
- Rihanna 'Almost Dropped' Her Phone Seeing Doppelganger's Pic, Priyanka Chopra Goes Wow
- Best Android Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 30,000
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic