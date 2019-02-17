LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Iran Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Deadly Suicide Bombing Hours After Sushma Swaraj's Visit

Iran and India earlier delivered a stern message to Pakistan when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a brief stopover in Iran on Saturday, days after both countries lost soldiers to attacks carried out by terrorists operating from Pakistani soil.

Updated:February 17, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Iran Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Deadly Suicide Bombing Hours After Sushma Swaraj's Visit
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on February 17, 2019. (REUTERS/Andreas Gebert)
Dubai: Iran has summoned the Pakistani ambassador to protest about a suicide bombing that killed 27 of its elite Revolutionary Guards near the border earlier this week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The Sunni group Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), which says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority Baluchis, claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday.

Iran says militant groups operate from safe havens in Pakistan and have repeatedly called on the neighbouring country to crack down on them.

Earlier, Iran and India delivered a stern message to Pakistan when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a brief stopover in Iran on Saturday, days after both countries lost soldiers to attacks carried out by terrorists operating from Pakistani soil.

Swaraj met Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchchi while enroute to Bulgaria as part of her three-nation tour.

"Iran and India suffered from two heinous terrorist attacks in the past few days resulted in big casualties. Today in my meeting with Sushma Swaraj the Indian FM, when she had a stopover in Tehran, we agreed on close cooperation to combat terrorism in the region. Enough is enough!" Araghchi tweeted.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
