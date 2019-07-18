Iraqi Man Seeking Relative's Treatment in Noida Hospital Robbed of $30,000 by Imposters

Noida: Hours after a 38-year-old Iraqi man landed in Delhi, he was robbed of $30,000 in Noida on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Faris Sabeeb Talab, who had come to India for the liver transplant treatment of a relative at Jaypee Hospital on Wednesday, was robbed of $30,000 outside the hospital around 7 pm.

"The victim was sitting outside the hospital when a Wagon R car with three men came and stopped next to him. They summoned Talab posing as policemen and when he got closer, they asked him if he had hash (Charas). Meanwhile one of the three men snatched the pouch hanging from his waist and they sped away," said a senior police officer.

A police control room call was made by Talab and an FIR was registered.

"In the complaint, Talab has claimed that the pouch contained $30,000 (over Rs 20 lakh)," the officer added.