Iraqi Man Seeking Relative's Treatment in Noida Hospital Robbed of $30,000 by Imposters
the victim, identified as Faris Sabeeb Talab, who had come to India for the liver transplant treatment of a relative at Jaypee Hospital on Wednesday, was robbed outside the hospital by men who posed as policemen.
Photo for representation only.
Noida: Hours after a 38-year-old Iraqi man landed in Delhi, he was robbed of $30,000 in Noida on Wednesday evening, police said.
According to the police, the victim, identified as Faris Sabeeb Talab, who had come to India for the liver transplant treatment of a relative at Jaypee Hospital on Wednesday, was robbed of $30,000 outside the hospital around 7 pm.
"The victim was sitting outside the hospital when a Wagon R car with three men came and stopped next to him. They summoned Talab posing as policemen and when he got closer, they asked him if he had hash (Charas). Meanwhile one of the three men snatched the pouch hanging from his waist and they sped away," said a senior police officer.
A police control room call was made by Talab and an FIR was registered.
"In the complaint, Talab has claimed that the pouch contained $30,000 (over Rs 20 lakh)," the officer added.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav
- Vidya Balan Imparts 'Shastron Ka Gyan' in this Hilarious Lip-sync Video
- Is Chunky Panday the First Confirmed Celebrity Contestant of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?
- Concussion Substitutes Likely Make International Debut in Ashes: Report
- Big Tech Quartet's Antitrust Hearing Highlights Their Sheer Might and Murky Policies