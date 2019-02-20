LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Irate Relatives Make BJP Ministers Remove Their Shoes at CRPF Jawan’s Funeral in Meerut

In a video shared widely on social media, a member of the soldier's family can be seen shouting at the leaders, asking them to show some respect.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Union minister Satyapal Singh (right) with BJP leader Vineet Sharda during last rites of martyred soldier Ajay Kumar at his native village in Meerut. (Image: Twitter)
Meerut: Senior BJP ministers were on Tuesday accused of displaying insensitive behaviour while attending the funeral of a CRPF jawan in Meerut.

Union minister Satya Pal Singh, UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh and BJP MP from Meerut Rajendra Agarwal were in Meerut to attend the funeral of CRPF jawan Ajay Kumar, who was killed during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The BJP trio came under fire from the crowd then they entered the cremation area with their shoes on.

In a video shared widely on social media, a member of the soldier's family can be seen shouting at the leaders, asking them to show some respect. The leaders then apologised with folded hands and removed their shoes, NDTV reported.

Ajay Kumar was among the four army men killed in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Pulwama on Monday.

Kumar, 27, was from Bassii Tikri village in Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
