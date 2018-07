IRCON ISL Recruitment 2018: Apply for Civil Engineers before 25th August 2018

Ircon ISL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 11 vacancies for the post of Project Coordinator (Civil), Senior Project Engineer (Civil) and Deputy Project Engineer (Civil) on contract basis for 3 years has begun on the official website of Ircon Infrastructure & Services Limited, New Delhi - irconisl.com Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 25th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.irconisl.com Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancy’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment of Civil Engineers on Contract basis –Advt.No.IISL C 01/2018’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the form with required informationStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at below mentioned address:Ircon Infrastructure & Services Limited, C-4 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017Direct Link - http://www.irconisl.com/images/vacancy/Advt%20C01_2018%20Engg%20-24-7-18.pdf Project Co-Ordinator (Civil) – 3Sr. Project Engineer (Civil) – 5Dy. Project Engineer (Civil) – 3Project Co-ordinator (Civil) – The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% Marks with minimum 18 years experience in construction/supervision of Multi-storey Residential/ Commercial /Institutional buildings including external development works and MEP servicesSr. Project Engineer (Civil) – The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% Marks with minimum 13 years experience in construction/ supervision of Multi-storey Residential/ Commercial /Institutional buildings including external development works and MEP servicesDy. Project Engineer (Civil) – The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% Marks with minimum 9 years experience in construction/ supervision of Multi-storey Residential/ Commercial/ Institutional buildings.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria and age limit before applying:http://www.irconisl.com/images/vacancy/Advt%20C01_2018%20Engg%20-24-7-18.pdfProject Co-Ordinator (Civil) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.1,00,000.Sr. Project Engineer (Civil) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.90,000.Dy. Project Engineer (Civil) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 80,000.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Project Co-Ordinator (Civil) – 5th September 2018, 10:00 AMSr. Project Engineer (Civil) - 6th September 2018, 10:00 AMDy. Project Engineer (Civil) - 7th September 2018, 10:00 AMVenue of Interview:Ircon Infrastructure & Services Limited, C-4 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017