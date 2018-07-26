GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

IRCON ISL Recruitment 2018: Apply for Civil Engineers before 25th August 2018

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria and age limit before applying.

Updated:July 26, 2018, 10:35 PM IST
IRCON ISL Recruitment 2018: Apply for Civil Engineers before 25th August 2018
Picture for representation.
Ircon ISL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 11 vacancies for the post of Project Coordinator (Civil), Senior Project Engineer (Civil) and Deputy Project Engineer (Civil) on contract basis for 3 years has begun on the official website of Ircon Infrastructure & Services Limited, New Delhi - irconisl.com.

Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 25th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Ircon ISL Recruitment 2018 for Civil Engineers Posts?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.irconisl.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancy’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment of Civil Engineers on Contract basis –Advt.No.IISL C 01/2018’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required information
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at below mentioned address:

Ircon Infrastructure & Services Limited, C-4 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017

Direct Link - http://www.irconisl.com/images/vacancy/Advt%20C01_2018%20Engg%20-24-7-18.pdf

IrconISL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Project Co-Ordinator (Civil) – 3
Sr. Project Engineer (Civil) – 5
Dy. Project Engineer (Civil) – 3

Eligibility Criteria:
Project Co-ordinator (Civil) – The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% Marks with minimum 18 years experience in construction/supervision of Multi-storey Residential/ Commercial /Institutional buildings including external development works and MEP services
Sr. Project Engineer (Civil) – The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% Marks with minimum 13 years experience in construction/ supervision of Multi-storey Residential/ Commercial /Institutional buildings including external development works and MEP services
Dy. Project Engineer (Civil) – The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% Marks with minimum 9 years experience in construction/ supervision of Multi-storey Residential/ Commercial/ Institutional buildings.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria and age limit before applying:

http://www.irconisl.com/images/vacancy/Advt%20C01_2018%20Engg%20-24-7-18.pdf

Pay Scale:
Project Co-Ordinator (Civil) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.1,00,000.
Sr. Project Engineer (Civil) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.90,000.
Dy. Project Engineer (Civil) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 80,000.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Important Dates and Time of Interview:
Project Co-Ordinator (Civil) – 5th September 2018, 10:00 AM
Sr. Project Engineer (Civil) - 6th September 2018, 10:00 AM
Dy. Project Engineer (Civil) - 7th September 2018, 10:00 AM

Venue of Interview:
Ircon Infrastructure & Services Limited, C-4 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
