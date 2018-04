IRCON Recruitment 2018: 72 Vacancies Posts, Apply Before 27th April 2018

IRCON Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 72 vacancies for different posts in Civil, Quality and SHE (Safety, Health & Environment) disciplines has begun on the official website of Ircon International Limited (IRCON) - ircon.org . IRCON comes under the purview of Ministry of Railways engaged in building railways, highways and other turnkey infrastructures in India and abroad.Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before 27th April 2018.Additional General Manager/Civil - 4Joint General Manager/Civil - 7Dy. General Manager/Civil - 26Manager/Civil - 18Dy. Manager/Civil - 10Junior Engineer/SHE - 2Dy. General Manager/Civil Quality - 3Manager/Civil-Quality-E3 - 2The applicant must possess full-time graduate degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preference will be given to applicants having full-time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering field with 16 years of experience.The applicant must possess full-time graduate degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preference will be given to applicants having full-time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering field with 12 years of experience.The applicant must possess full-time graduate degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preference will be given to applicants having full-time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering field with 9 years of experience.The applicant must possess full-time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preference will be given to applicants having full-time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering field with 5 years of experience.The applicant must possess full-time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preference will be given to applicants having full-time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering field with 2 years of experience.The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Engineering/B.Sc. (Physics/Chemistry/ Maths) with at least 60% marks and one-year full-time Diploma in Industrial Safety from Govt. recognized Institute with 1 years of experience.The applicant must possess full-time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preference will be given to applicants having full-time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering field with 9 years of experience.The applicant must possess full-time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preference will be given to applicants having full-time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering field with 5 years of experience.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Additional General Manager/Civil - 50 years as on 1st April 2018.Joint General Manager/Civil - 45 years as on 1st April 2018.Dy. General Manager/Civil - 41 years as on 1st April 2018.Manager/Civil - 37 years as on 1st April 2018.Dy. Manager/Civil - 33 years as on 1st April 2018.Junior Engineer/SHE - 30 years as on 1st April 2018.Dy. General Manager/Civil Quality - 41 years as on 1st April 2018.Manager/Civil-Quality-E3 - 37 years as on 1st April 2018.Additional General Manager/Civil - Rs.90,000 to Rs.240,000Joint General Manager/Civil - Rs.80,000 to Rs.220,000Dy. General Manager/Civil - Rs.70,000 to Rs.200,000Manager/Civil - Rs.60,000 to Rs.180,000Dy. Manager/Civil - Rs.50,000 to Rs.160,000Junior Engineer/SHE - Rs.28,000 to Rs.80,000Dy. General Manager/Civil Quality - Rs.70,000 to Rs.200,000Manager/Civil-Quality-E3 - Rs.60,000 to Rs.180,000For Executive posts like JGM, DGM, Manager, and Dy. Manager:Unreserved Candidate Category/ OBC - Rs.1000SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Rs.250PWD - NILFor Non-Executive posts i.e. Jr. Engineer:Unreserved Candidate Category/ OBC - Rs.500SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Rs.250PWD - NILStep 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.ircon.org Step 2 - Visit the ‘HR & Career’ sectionStep 3 - Click on ‘Career @ IRCON’ then click on ‘Regular Employment’Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given in front of ‘Recruitment for various posts in Civil, Quality and Safety, Health & Environment (SHE) discipline on regular basis vide advt no. 02/2018’Step 5 - Fill in the application form and submit itStep 6 - Re-login and click on the link “Make Online Payment' after 24 hours of submission of the form.Step 7 - Make the payment online through Internet Banking/Debit/Credit Card only from State Bank Collect system of State Bank of India.Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout of Transaction number for future reference.Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/55621//Instruction.html Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam or Interview.Last Date to submit the application - 27th April 2018Last date of submission of application fees through online mode - 1st May 2018