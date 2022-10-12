IRCTC Announces 4 Jyotirlingas Darshan Yatra Package With EMI Options

It is the season of festivals and this time of the year calls for the long-awaited yearly vacations with your family. Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently announced a special, budget-friendly package for pilgrims, which will take them on a tour of four Jyotirlingas. The ‘4 Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra’ will begin on October 15.

The best part about the tour is that it only costs Rs 15,150 and one can also avail EMIs starting from just Rs 536. This 7 nights and 8 days Yatra will start on October 15 and will end on October 22. The destinations covered on this tour include – Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Bet Dwarka and Shivrajpur Beach.

The tickets for 4 Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra can be booked on the official website of IRTC – www.irctc.co.in or from the regional offices of the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres.

The announcement about the tour was made by IRCTC on Twitter some days back. The caption of their tweet read – “IRCTC 04 Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train starts from 15.10.2022 to 22.10.2022. The package price for 07 nights and 08 days is only Rs 15,150/-. EMI Facility available for just Rs.536/- per month by the bank for passenger convenience.”

The boarding stations of this tour are – Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow and Veerangana Laxmibai (Jhansi) stations. The IRCTC package will include the facility for food, travel and stay. Apart from these, passengers will have to take care of their personal expenditures.

Moreover, passengers will also have to pay to travel to destinations that are not covered in the 4 Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra. Boating charges will not be included in the package. In addition to that, the fees of tour guides will also not be a part of the package, and their fees will have to be paid by the passengers themselves.

