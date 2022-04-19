IRCTC Announces Air Tour Package For Shirdi, Nashik. Check All Details Here

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has good news for people wanting to travel to a religious place during the summer holidays. The IRCTC has introduced an air tour package for Shirdi and Nashik cities.

The duration of the package will be 3 days and 2 nights. The cost of the package is Rs Rs 18,820 per person. Departure dates will be May 14, June 16, July 15 and August 13 this year. Four departure dates in different months have been decided giving devotees the advantage of going on pilgrimage whenever they feel convenient.

Sai Samadhi Temple, Dwarkamai Temple and Sai Teerth will be covered in Shirdi, while in Nashik the package covers Trimbakeshwar and Panchvati. For any doubts or queries, numbers, i.e- 9717641764, 9717648888 and 9717640773 can be contacted. Tickets can be booked on www.Irctctourism.com.

Experience the spiritually-soothing journey with IRCTC pilgrim air tour package for 3D/2N starting from ₹18820/- pp*. For booking & more details, visit https://t.co/nAfdhEKOVX @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/CPShxuQs8S — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 18, 2022

For single occupancy, Rs 22,230 will be charged per person. For double occupancy, Rs 19,110 per person and Rs 18,820 per person for triple occupancy will be charged. For kids aged 5 to 11, charges (with bed) are Rs 17,730. For kids aged 5 to 11, charges (without a bed) are Rs 14,240. For kids aged 2 to 4 years, charges without a bed will be 14,160.

Package details

2 breakfast and dinner will be provided in the package.

A hotel room will also be provided.

Separate charges for guide services.

Separate charges for the entry fee of the memorial.

Separate charges for procuring lunch.

Official link

For more details related to the package, the official link http://bit.ly/3xw1cCQ can be visited. All the details related to the package can be accessed by clicking on this link.

IRCTC will be undertaking this tour under Apna Desh Yojana.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.