IRCTC Announces Four More Ramayana Circuit Special Trains

Indian Railways has good news for devotees of Lord Ram. After launching the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ tour packages earlier this month, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now announced four additional special trains for the Ramayan Circuit. IRCTC is scheduled to run the Ramayana Circuit special trains from November 7 covering the religious sites related to Lord Ram.

IRCTC is presently offering a 16 days-17 nights package for the complete coverage of Ramayan Circuit.

The trains for the journey beginning from November 7 have already been fully booked and several devotees urged the Indian Railways to add more trains to this route. Following the rising demand for such trains, the IRCTC has now added four more Ramayan Circuit special trains.

Now the second train will start on November 16, third on November 25, fourth on November 27 and the fifth and final one on January 20 next year.

The Ramayana Circuit train will be fully air conditioned. Passengers have two options - 1st class AC and 2nd class AC - to choose from. The 1st AC tour package costs Rs 1.02 lakh per person while passengers will have to shell out Rs 82,590 for 2nd class AC package.

The train will depart from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi and will make its first halt in Ayodhya where Lord Ram was born. It will then move to Sitamarhi in Bihar which is believed to be the birthplace of Sita Mata. Varanasi, Nasik Road, Hospet and Rameswaram are also on the itinerary. The train will then return to Safdarjung on the last day.

Besides the train journey, the tour package will include all meals, accommodation in hotels, all transportation, sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC tour managers.

The train, besides the passenger coaches, will also have two rail dining restaurants, a mini library, electronic lockers, modern clean toilets and shower cubicles. Every coach will have a security guard. The train will also be equipped with CCTV cameras.

