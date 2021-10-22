IRCTC Announces Special Hyderabad Tour Package Only For Rs 1,115

This festive season, if you are planning to visit a tourist place in South India, then here is some good news for you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, has announced a special tour package for Hyderabad at Rs 1,115 per person.

The IRCTC has named the one day tour package as Heritage Hyderabad One Day Tour.

Hyderabad is a historical city and capital of Telangana. This city after Bangalore is a major center for the technology industry. It is also home to several upscale restaurants and shops. The city is famous for its historic monuments including the Charminar, a 16th-century mosque whose 4 arches support towering minarets and the Golconda fort, the erstwhile capital of Qutb Shahi dynasty.

Hyderabad also known as the Pearl City has an unmatched blend of modernity and history. With a history of over 400 years, the capital of Telangana is now one among the major metropolitan cities of India .

The historic city is also famous for its mouthwatering traditional dishes including biryani. People can also visit several malls, parks and thrilling entertainment parks.

According to the IRCTC, the Heritage Hyderabad One Day Tour will start from Secunderabad, Nampally and Kachigudda railway stations at 8 am. The package includes both train and road travel. The package also includes travel, food and ticket charges for tourist places.

A person will have to shell out Rs 3,320 for single occupancy, Rs 1,665 each for double occupancy and Rs 1,115 each for triple occupancy. If you are travelling in a group of 13 and above then every traveller will have to just pay Rs 505.

The official website of the IRCTC also states that one can enjoy the Heritage Hyderabad One Day Tour package only on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

