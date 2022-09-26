IRCTC Curates Special Tour Package to Tirumala Balaji Darshanam, Know Details

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced yet another tour package, called Tirumala Balaji Darshanam, for pilgrims. This package will cover Kanipakam, Tiruchanuru, Tirumala and Srikalahasti. The 3 nights and 4 days tour will commence on October 6 and end on October 9.

For the convenience of the passengers, IRCTC has included various boarding and de-boarding points, which include Purna (PAU), Nanded (NED), Dharmabad (DAB), Nizamabad (NZB), Kamareddi (KMC), Mahbubnagar (MBNR), Gadwal (GWD) and Kurnool (KRNT).

The cost of the Tirumala Balaji Darshanam package for triple occupancy is Rs 6355. For double occupancy, it is Rs 6500 while for single occupancy, the cost is Rs 7555. Two dates of travel, October 6 and October 27, have been announced by IRCTC. The cost of the package is inclusive of train fare, accommodation and meals, which include breakfast, lunch and dinner. Moreover, the cost of transportation, tour guide, travel insurance and taxes are also included in the package. A group of 70 passengers will be taken for each tour.

The passengers, who receive a confirmation slip for the tour package, must present their Aadhar Card before the darshan at the Tirumala temple. Also, passengers will have to mandatorily wear traditional attire to enter the temple. Men will be expected to wear dhoti along with a shirt or kurta and pyjama. On the other hand, women are advised to wear a saree or salwar kameez (compulsorily with pallu). No passengers, despite of age group, will be allowed to wear western clothes at the temple.

Check out the essential details of the Tirumala Balaji Darshanam tour below

· Package Name – Tirumala Balaji Darshanam

· Departure Date – 6 October 2022 and 27 October 2022

· Destination Cover – Kanipakam, Tiruchanur, Tirumala and Srikalahasti

· Tour Duration – 4 Days/3 Nights

· Meal Plan – Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

· Travel Mode – Train

· Class – Sleeper

Passengers can book the tickets for this tour online through the official website of IRCTC. The booking can also be completed at the nearest IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

