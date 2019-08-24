IRCTC Facilities: Make Your Travel Comfortable with Indian Railways Retiring Rooms, Here’s How to Book

In a recent video tweeted on Saturday, August 24, 2019, Indian Railways given detailed information about retiring rooms’ facilities on railway stations and the process to book it online. IRCTC or Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation offer various Class of Retiring Room facilities to its passengers in different stations across the country.

देश के विभिन्न रेलवे स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों के ठहरने के लिए सुविधाजनक रिटायरिंग रूम उपलब्ध हैं ।इनको ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन दोनों प्रकार से बुक किया जा सकता है । रिटायरिंग रूम कैसे बुक कर सकते हैं जानें । pic.twitter.com/5C1Y5v30Rd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 24, 2019

The Indian Railways allows citizens to book retiring rooms at various rates for various classes, which are available in Single, Double and Dormitory type of occupancy with AC and Non AC combination. The rates related to Booking and Cancellation of Railway Retiring Room Facility were announced by Indian Railways. While the retiring rooms can be booked offline, IRCTC facilitates the online booking /cancellation of Railways Retiring Room.

A passenger can book a Railway retiring room for a minimum duration of 3 Hrs, which can be extended till the maximum duration of 48 Hrs.

How to book Indian Railways retiring room online

To book Indian Railways retiring room through online, one has to follow the given steps:

Step 1: Go to official website of IRCTC Tourism at irctctourism.com (https://www.irctctourism.com/)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Retiring Room” link

Step 3: Book a retiring room, as per your choice

Step 4: Once the room is book, the passenger will receive a confirmation.

How to book Indian Railways retiring room offline

Step 1: Visit your nearest major Railway Station having a Retiring Room with online booking facility

Step 2: Provide your PNR, along with a status of Confirmed or RAC.

Please note, the Retiring Room Booking Facility at stations is usually located inside / adjacent to CTI Office, Current Booking or Enquiry Counter and operated by On-duty TE of the Station.

