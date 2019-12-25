Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

IRCTC Hikes Meal, Breakfast Prices in Railway Stations; Check Revised Prices Here

Following the decision, the IRCTC share price rose in early trade on Tuesday. The IRCTC stock price rose up to 4.09% to Rs 899.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 864.50 on BSE.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IRCTC Hikes Meal, Breakfast Prices in Railway Stations; Check Revised Prices Here
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has revised tariff of standard meals on static units in railway stations.

In a statement, the IRCTC said, “Ministry of Railways has revised the tariff of Standard Meals on Static Units over Indian Railways.”

Following the decision, the IRCTC share price rose in early trade on Tuesday. The IRCTC stock price rose up to 4.09% to Rs 899.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 864.50 on BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 875.80.

The notification regarding the revision of tariff sought clarification regarding applicability of the revised menu and tariff of standard meals on static units like Refreshment Rooms, Jan Ahaars etc.

The revised tariff of standard meals/items for static units on Indian Railways are as under.

Express/Mail trains (rates are inclusive of GST)

Veg Breakfast - ₹35

Non-Veg breakfast - ₹45

Standard Veg meal - ₹70

Standard meal (Egg Curry) - RS 80

Standard Meal ( Chicken Curry) - ₹120

Veg Biryani (350 gm) - ₹70

Egg Biryani (350 gm) - ₹80

Chicken Biryani ( 350 gm) - ₹100

Snack meal (350 gm) - ₹50

Further, the circular of the Railways Ministry said that all other instructions regarding the menu of standard items, menu and tariff of Janta meals, and implementation of the same on other mail/express trains shall be applicable for static units also.

IRCTC and Zonal Railways shall ensure that tariff increase results in visible improvement in quality and hygiene of foods. To achieve this objective, intensive inspections shall be carried out.

Breakfast will cost ₹140 and ₹105 in AC first and AC second, AC third of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, respectively. For lunch and dinner, you will have to pay ₹245 in AC first and ₹185 in AC second and third AC of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. For evening tea, you will have to shell out ₹140 in AC first and ₹90 in AC second and third of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains.

Passengers travelling in sleeper class of Duronto trains will have to pay ₹65 for breakfast, ₹120 for lunch/dinner and ₹50 for evening tea.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram