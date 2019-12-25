IRCTC Hikes Meal, Breakfast Prices in Railway Stations; Check Revised Prices Here

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has revised tariff of standard meals on static units in railway stations.

In a statement, the IRCTC said, “Ministry of Railways has revised the tariff of Standard Meals on Static Units over Indian Railways.”

Following the decision, the IRCTC share price rose in early trade on Tuesday. The IRCTC stock price rose up to 4.09% to Rs 899.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 864.50 on BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 875.80.

The notification regarding the revision of tariff sought clarification regarding applicability of the revised menu and tariff of standard meals on static units like Refreshment Rooms, Jan Ahaars etc.

The revised tariff of standard meals/items for static units on Indian Railways are as under.

Express/Mail trains (rates are inclusive of GST)

Veg Breakfast - ₹35

Non-Veg breakfast - ₹45

Standard Veg meal - ₹70

Standard meal (Egg Curry) - RS 80

Standard Meal ( Chicken Curry) - ₹120

Veg Biryani (350 gm) - ₹70

Egg Biryani (350 gm) - ₹80

Chicken Biryani ( 350 gm) - ₹100

Snack meal (350 gm) - ₹50

Further, the circular of the Railways Ministry said that all other instructions regarding the menu of standard items, menu and tariff of Janta meals, and implementation of the same on other mail/express trains shall be applicable for static units also.

IRCTC and Zonal Railways shall ensure that tariff increase results in visible improvement in quality and hygiene of foods. To achieve this objective, intensive inspections shall be carried out.

Breakfast will cost ₹140 and ₹105 in AC first and AC second, AC third of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, respectively. For lunch and dinner, you will have to pay ₹245 in AC first and ₹185 in AC second and third AC of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. For evening tea, you will have to shell out ₹140 in AC first and ₹90 in AC second and third of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains.

Passengers travelling in sleeper class of Duronto trains will have to pay ₹65 for breakfast, ₹120 for lunch/dinner and ₹50 for evening tea.

